Ukraine: EU and UNDP summarise results of year-long project on development of social services

On 21 June, at a national conference in Kyiv, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, summed up the results of a year-long project to develop the social service delivery system in partner communities.

In 2023, UNDP, together with the EU, launched a project to analyse the state of organisation and provision of social services, determine the level of unmet demand, and create programmes and plans to further develop social services in communities in Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts.

The project conducted a functional analysis of how social services are arranged in communities and a sociological study to determine the level of unmet demand for social services. Recipients of social services were engaged through focus groups, surveys and questionnaires. In-depth interviews were conducted with social service providers.

In addition, the project created interactive maps of social service delivery. This tool enables easy identification of social service providers, which significantly improves the quality and speed of service delivery, and also ensures effective referrals to the necessary specialists or organisations.

The project was implemented by the NGO Ukrainian Institute for Social Research named after O. Yaremenko and the NGO League of Social Workers of Ukraine, with assistance from UNDP in Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine and financial support from the EU, as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project.

