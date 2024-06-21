Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives extra €12 million from Australia 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a new financial pledge of €12 million from Australia, aimed at supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the ongoing war.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. Established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, the Fund collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors. To date, the Fund has received €495 million in pledges from the European Union, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Spain, Belgium, Iceland, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, among others. 

The new funds from Australia are earmarked for critical needs within the Ukrainian energy sector, including the procurement of essential equipment, fuel, and various services. 

“These resources are crucial for maintaining the operational stability of the energy sector, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion,” says a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat.

