Medical Bed Market to Reach $5.44 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Aging Population and Chronic Diseases

Medical Bed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Medical Bed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical bed market is experiencing significant growth. It is projected to surge from $3.82 billion in 2023 to $4.11 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including an expanding aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Chronic Disease Hospital Admissions Drive Market Growth

The growing number of hospital admissions due to chronic diseases is a key driver propelling the medical bed market. Medical beds play a vital role in providing patients with the necessary care and support during hospital stays, enhancing their comfort, safety, and overall medical management. For instance, in September 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based health agency, reported that approximately 5.2% of emergency department visits by adults with chronic conditions resulted in hospital admission. This figure contrasted with 11.2% for those with one chronic condition, 18.3% for those with two, and a concerning 29.7% for those with three or more chronic conditions. The CDC data revealed that the percentage of hospital admissions due to chronic diseases increased with age and the number of chronic conditions present. This trend highlights the growing demand for medical beds as chronic diseases become more prevalent.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global medical bed market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players and Market Trends

Major players in the medical bed market include Medline Industries Inc., Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Arjo., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Invacare Corporation, Linet spol. s r.o., Favero Health Projects SpA, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Amico Group of Companies., GF Health Products Inc., Umano Medical Inc., Merivaara, Malvestio SpA, Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment, Gendron Inc., American Medical Equipment., Antano Group srl, Besco Medical, Medical Depot Inc., Mobility Aids Sales and Services, ProBed Medical Technologies, Transfer Master Products Inc., and Anyang Top Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

These leading companies are actively developing innovative products to improve patient care. A prime example is Stryker's ProCuity bed, designed to enhance patient safety, improve nurse workflow efficiency, and reduce in-hospital falls. In February 2021, Stryker, a US-based medical technology company, launched ProCuity, the industry's first completely wireless hospital bed.

Segments:

• By Type: Electric Medical Beds, Semi Electric Medical Beds, Manual Medical Beds

• By Usage: Intensive Care, Non-intensive Care

• By End-user: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America was the dominant region in the medical bed market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical bed market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global medical bed market:

Medical Bed Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Bed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical bed market size, medical bed market drivers and trends, medical bed market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

