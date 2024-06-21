Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with the market size expected to reach $1.08 billion in 2024, up from $1.01 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.61%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the shift towards outpatient care, an aging population, reduced healthcare costs, improved patient comfort and safety, and the expansion of interventional radiology.

Market Size

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $1.32 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.17%. Factors driving this growth include the expansion of interventional radiology practices, a focus on infection prevention and control, rising healthcare expenditure, and patient-centered care initiatives.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving Market Growth

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and heart disease, is expected to propel the growth of the PICC market. PICCs are used in chronic conditions to provide long-term intravenous access to drugs, fluids, parenteral nutrition, and blood draws. According to the National Library of Medicine, the number of individuals aged 50 years and older with one or more chronic illnesses in the United States is projected to reach 142.66 million by 2050, up from 71.522 million in 2020.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the PICC market, such as Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic plc, and Becton Dickinson and Company, are focusing on innovative technologies to better serve their customers. For example, Teleflex Incorporated launched two new peripherally inserted central catheter insertion devices in May 2023, featuring advanced features such as real-time catheter tip position information and optional integrated ultrasonography.

Market Segmentation

The peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Power-Injectable, Non-Power Injectable

2) By Lumen Type: Single, Double, Triple

3) By Kit Type: Tip-Placement Kit, Conventional Kit

4) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Catheterization Laboratories

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the PICC market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) market size, peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) market drivers and trends, peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

