Revamped e-learning module on risk management now available on WCO CLiKC! Platform

The e-learning module on risk management, available to Customs officers via the WCO CLiKC! Platform, has been thoroughly revamped to address the high demand from Customs administrations for advanced training in this critical area.

This module, one of the most popular offerings on CLiKC!, now reflects latest developments in risk management techniques and incorporates the new elements included in the June 2023 update of the WCO Risk Management Compendium.

The new module is designed for Customs officers working at all levels, from frontline to management. It is divided in three key sections:

Introduction and Principles of Risk Management: This section examines core risk management concepts and methodologies;

This section examines core risk management concepts and methodologies; Advanced Topics in Risk Management: This section delves into more specialized areas, including data analysis, insider threats, and passenger control;

This section delves into more specialized areas, including data analysis, insider threats, and passenger control; Internal Risk Management: This section explores strategies for managing corruption risk within a Customs administration.

The module features various learning tools, including:

Practical Case Studies: Participants are invited to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios, such as providing risk management recommendations to the Director of a Customs administration or analyze data to detect undervaluation attempts;

Participants are invited to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios, such as providing risk management recommendations to the Director of a Customs administration or analyze data to detect undervaluation attempts; Interactive Exercises: Participants can download data from the WCO seizures database in order to perform risk profiling, or ask questions to passengers.

The e-learning module is available in English only.

The development of this module was supported by the WCO Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme, funded by the United Kingdom’s His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs, and the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion Programme, funded by Norway.