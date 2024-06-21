WCO Successfully Holds National Workshop on Time Release Study in Trinidad and Tobago

As part of the national mandate of Trinidad and Tobago, the World Customs Organization (WCO), with financial support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), conducted a National Workshop on Time Release Study (TRS) from June 10 to 14, 2024, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The workshop was facilitated by WCO TRS accredited Technical and Operational Advisors from Brazil and Panama.

The main objective was to enhance the capacity of Trinidad and Tobago to undertake a TRS that would provide a baseline for the implementation of the Port Community System project. A total of 24 participants from the Customs and Excise Division, as well as relevant stakeholders from the public and private sectors of Trinidad and Tobago, took part in the workshop. To provide practical linkages between theory and operational aspects, a field visit was organized to Trinidad and Tobago’s most important port, the port of Port of Spain.

Considering the objectives and expectations of Trinidad and Tobago, the workshop successfully showcased a clear pathway for participants to gain in-depth knowledge and understanding of WCO TRS methodology. Additionally, business processes were mapped, and a draft roadmap for the implementation of TRS by Trinidad and Tobago was drawn up. Subsequently, in the closing session, these outputs were presented to the Controller of Customs and Excise, the Co-Chair of the National Trade Facilitation Committee of Trinidad and Tobago, and the local Representative of the IDB.

As the next step, Trinidad and Tobago plans to formalize their TRS National Working Group and potentially begin implementation as soon as possible.

For more information on TRS, please contact WCO at TRS@wcoomd.org.