Solomon Islands and Vanuatu signs ‘Tirvau’ agreement.

The Prime Ministers of Solomon Islands and Vanuatu have signed the ‘Tirvau’ agreement this morning at the Coral Sea Resort in Honiara.

The Tirvau basic border Agreement is the overarching framework that will govern and regulate the joint border arrangements and movements between the maritime border of Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele said the Agreement is about promoting peaceful relations, facilitating economic activities, and ensuring the effective governance of our borders and cooperate on sectoral and humanitarian issues of mutual concern to the two states.

The Tirvau Agreement is an extension of the Motalava Treaty between Solomon Islands and Vanuatu signed in October 2016 and concerns the sovereignty Maritime and Seabed Boundaries and Cooperation on relation matters.

Prime Minister Manele said the presence of Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Hon. Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas at this historic signing ceremony signifies the strength and depth of both countries relations that is based on mutual respect, the wantok spirit, the cultural and historical ties.

Solomon Islands has a special relationship with Vanuatu’s province of Torba, having gifted land last year to the Government of Solomon Islands and Torba’s sister province of Temotu. Temotu’ Provincial Premier, Hon. Stanley Tehi who was at the signing ceremony has assured that his province will reciprocate the gesture by providing land for the Government of Vanuatu and its sister province of Torba.

Prime Minister Manele made special mention of his Vanuatu counterpart, Hon. Charlot Salwai who was also Prime Minister in 2016 when the Motalava Treaty was signed with former Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

Elements of the Tirvau Agreement is intergenerational in nature and opens doors for further collaboration, integration and cooperation between the two states.

Hon. Manele said the agreement cements and binds current relations with a umi tugeda spirit, two wantok countries further formalizing and recognizing the traditional and cultural connections as Melanesians.

It will also allow for more visibility and transaction between the two countries for stronger connectivity, trading and economic growth.

With the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Manele called on implementing authorities to be diligent in activating and operationalizing this Agreement on its designated date

The name of the Basic Border Agreement is the “Tirvau Agreement”. Tirvau is the feather money used by the people of Temotu, it signifies the diversity that exists in our countries and the value placed on our relations.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE

Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Hon. Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas delivering his remarks.

Temotu’ Provincial Premier, Hon. Stanley Tehi presenting a gift to Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Hon. Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu, Hon. Hon. Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas.