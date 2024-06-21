Iran hosts National Workshop, organized jointly with the WCO, on the Harmonized System

A National Workshop on the use of the Harmonized System (HS) for the classification of goods was held in Tehran, Iran, from 10 to 14 June 2024. The Workshop was organized jointly by the WCO and the Iran Customs Administration, with the sponsorship of the Customs Cooperation Fund (CCF) of China. It was facilitated by two experts of the WCO Secretariat, and an accredited expert on HS from China, and attended in-person by 30 officials.

The Deputy President of Iran Customs for Planning and International Affairs, Mr. Abolfazl Akbarpour, spoke on behalf of Iran Customs and highlighted the importance of HS classification as one of the pillars of Customs. He pointed out the impact of tariff classification for international trade and recognized the need of imparting the necessary knowledge to the officials that work in this area to be compliant with the provisions of the HS 2022. He thanked the WCO and CCF China for working together with the Iran Customs Administration to strengthen this important technical area. He encouraged the participants to take the opportunity to improve the technical works focusing on the uniform interpretation and application of the HS 2022 Nomenclature in Iran, as well as on the current classification work model in the country, which have direct linkage on revenue collection.

The Workshop’s focus was to secure uniformity in the interpretation and application of the HS Nomenclature 2022 and on the improvement of institutional capacity to carry out classification in an efficient manner. Furthermore, the Workshop offered an opportunity to discuss the WCO tools and instruments to assist users of the HS to modernize their tariff classification work and related infrastructure.

The presentations included the correct application of the General Interpretative Rules, the relevant Notes and scope of specific HS Sections and case studies of tariff classification in different areas such as agricultural products, food supplements, wood products, textiles, and machinery. One participant presented the organizational structure and functions of the Iran Customs Administration, including details on its tariff classification model.

In closing the workshop, the Director General of the Tariff Department, Mr. Abdolreza Gholami, emphasized the importance of the workshop to create opportunities for effective exchange of information between the WCO experts and the participants and for detailed and fruitful discussions on the HS. He thanked the WCO and CCF China for their ongoing capacity building support. He expressed his confidence on the practical benefits for the participants and the Iran Customs after the discussions on a wide range of topics on tariff classification held during the workshop.