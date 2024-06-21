Digiarty Gives Away Aiarty Image Enhancer to Stable Diffusion and AI Art Community

Aiarty Debut Giveaway for Stable Diffusion and AI art enthusiasts

Digiarty Software is giving away Aiarty Image Enhancer to Stable Diffusion and AI art enthusiasts for high-quality 16K/32K upscaling.

"Trained on millions of AI-generated images, Aiarty excels in upscaling and enhancing images produced by Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, DALL-E, and similar platforms." – Angie Tane” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading innovator in digital media solutions, today announced the free giveaway of its latest flagship software, Aiarty Image Enhancer, available to Stable Diffusion and AI art enthusiasts.

This innovative software revolutionizes image upscaling, enabling users to increase pictures and photos to an unprecedented 16K/32K resolution while maintaining exquisite detail and quality.

Aiarty Image Enhancer, valued at $85/year is now free and unconditionally available for all users from this page: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/aigc-sd-image-enhancement.htm

Most Stable Diffusion models typically generate images at a base resolution of 1024x1024. However, many users encounter challenges with the built-in upscaling methods. Aiarty Image Enhancer addresses the limitations of current upscaling methods in Stable Diffusion, offering users the ability to enhance images up to an astounding 32K resolution while preserving intricate details.

This new software promises to overcome common challenges such as slow processing, hardware constraints, and unwanted alterations to style and composition, specifically as follows:

• Hardware Optimization: Engineered for efficiency across NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and CPU platforms with lower VRAM requirements.

• Superior Speed and Quality: Capable of batch processing up to 3000 images per hour, with AI-inferred details and textures up to 16K/32K resolution.

• Color and Composition Preservation: Maintains the original image's vivid colors and composition throughout the enhancement process.

• Seamless Results: Eliminates tiled artifacts and grids common in other upscaling methods.

Outstanding Features of Aiarty Image Enhancer:

• Upscaling Options: Provides 2x, 4x, and 8x upscaling options and resolution presets of 1K, 2K, 4K, and 8K. Users can also customize width and height.

• Enhance & Restore: Improves noisy photos, fixes blurry images, removes JPEG compression artifacts, and restores old and low-quality pictures with or without increasing resolution.

• Add Details: Retains all necessary information during upscaling and enhancing, with the More-Detail GAN model generating realistic details, especially for skin, hair, and texture.

Trained on millions of AI-generated images, Aiarty's AI models, More-Detail GAN v2, and Smooth Diff v2 excel in upscaling and enhancing images produced by Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, DALL-E, and similar platforms. The Real-Photo v3 focuses on restoring photos while preserving the original styles, colors, and elements.

The latest version, V2.5, introduces support for AVIF format input, default saving of Exif information, customizable resolution, and a pre-processing model selection for 2-pass processing.

Limited-Time Giveaway Offer

To mark the significant release, Digiarty is offering an unconditional giveaway of Aiarty Image Enhancer. Participants will receive full feature access and unlimited upgrades for one year, a $85 value is valid only until the end of July.

About Aiarty

Aiarty, a visionary new brand from Digiarty Software, is at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

