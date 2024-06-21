Kolmar BNH Sharpens Global Competitiveness with Dual Functionality of HemoHIM

Seoul, South Korea--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Kolmar BNH (KOSDAQ: 200130), a leading Original Development Manufacturing (ODM) company for health functional foods, strengthens its market position by acquiring certification for the additional functionality of HemoHIM, a renowned Korean health supplement.

The company secured approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for the fatigue-improving function of the HemoHIM extract complex of angelica gigas, etc., derived from angelica gigas and other components in 2023. This achievement was made six years after the launch of its HemoHIM Sustainable Technology Development Project. As a result, HemoHIM came to the market as a dual-functional health product designed to boost immune function and reduce fatigue.

HemoHIM, developed by Kolmar BNH in 2006, is the nation’s first individually-approved immune-boosting health supplement, formulated using indigenous natural ingredients like angelica gigas, cnidium officinale, and paeonia japonica. Distributed by Atomy, it's now a global success, exported to over 20 countries and generating over KRW 2 trillion in sales with exports exceeding $200 million. It has remained Korea's top-selling immune booster for over a decade.

Kolmar BNH validated the fatigue improvement function of HemoHIM through extensive clinical (human trials) and non-clinical trials (cell tests). In trials involving adults aged 30 to 59 experiencing fatigue, significant enhancements were observed in fatigue measures, including the Fatigue Severity Scale (FSS) and Multidimensional Fatigue Inventory (MFI), following consumption of the HemoHIM extract complex of angelica gigas, etc. These findings were published in Phytomedicine Plus, an international journal dedicated to natural medicine, with patents registered in Korea and Russia.

Continuing its commitment to innovation following the launch of HemoHIM, Kolmar BNH allocates over 2% of its annual sales to R&D. This investment aims to enhance product functionality and fortify competitive advantage.

HemoHIM G, targeting the global market, is one of the results of such dedication to R&D. Launched in Taiwan last month, HemoHIM G is a new product for export that has made meticulous adjustments to its raw materials and ingredient proportions to comply with international food regulations. Its key ingredients such as Angelica sinensis, Ligusticum chuanxiong, and Paeonia lactiflora went through rigorous sourcing procedures and stringent quality control. The taste and aroma profiles were tailored to suit the preferences of global consumers. Furthermore, its safety has been certified in the prestigious academic journal “Toxicological Research”, accredited at the SCIE level.

Kolmar BNH official said, "Through relentless research and development efforts, Kolmar BNH has enhanced the competitiveness of HemoHIM. We are dedicated to promoting K-health functional food globally through ongoing innovations in HemoHIM."

