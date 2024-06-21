Healthcare Data Monetization Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Healthcare Data Monetization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare data monetization market, involving the use of healthcare data to achieve economic benefits, is set to grow significantly in the coming years. Starting from $0.69 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $0.83 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. It will grow to $1.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. This growth can be attributed to increased focus on data privacy, security enhancements, and the expanding use of external data sources.

Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records Drives Market Growth

The widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) is a key driver fueling the healthcare data monetization market. EHRs, which digitally store patients' medical histories and treatment details, are integral to medical research, drug development, and clinical trials, fostering advancements in personalized medicine. According to a Munich Re Group survey in June 2023, EHR adoption among healthcare insurers has surged, underscoring a 38% increase since 2020 and reinforcing their pivotal role in market expansion.

Explore the global healthcare data monetization market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13672&type=smp

Major Players and Innovations in Digital Transformation

Leading companies such as Google LLC, McKesson Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation are at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare data monetization. Innovations such as Software as a Service (SaaS) are reshaping patient care by enabling more personalized experiences through cloud-hosted applications. For instance, Salesforce introduced Customer 360 for Health in April 2023, integrating real-time data, AI capabilities from Einstein, and automation with Flow to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

Healthcare Data Monetization Market Segments

• Type: Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization

• Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Medical Technology Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the healthcare data monetization market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of advanced technologies. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the healthcare data monetization market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-data-monetization-global-market-report

Healthcare Data Monetization Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare Data Monetization Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare data monetization market size, healthcare data monetization market drivers and trends, healthcare data monetization market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The healthcare data monetization market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

