Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Is Projected To Reach $3.84 Billion by 2028

It will grow to $3.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%.
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient flow management solutions market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising number of hospital admissions. The market size is expected to reach $1.65 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 24.2% from $1.33 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $3.84 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

Rising Hospital Admissions Drive Market Growth

The increasing number of hospital admissions is a major factor propelling the patient flow management solutions market. These solutions optimize patient movement within healthcare facilities, improving efficiency and reducing wait times. For instance, the National Health Service (NHS), a UK-based government department, reported a 4.8% rise in hospital admissions due to smoking in 2022-23 compared to the previous year. As hospital admissions rise, so does the demand for patient flow management solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global patient flow management solutions market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13902&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the patient flow management solutions market, such as McKesson, Cerner, and Epic Systems, are actively developing innovative solutions. A key area of focus is healthcare data capabilities, which allow for improved health equity and patient management.
In November 2022, Google Cloud launched new Healthcare Data Engine (HDE) accelerators to streamline patient flow management and analyze population health metrics. These tools empower healthcare organizations to improve patient flow, connect patients to resources, and leverage social determinants of health data. This translates to better departmental capacity management and optimized patient admissions, transfers, and lengths of stay.

Segments Driving the Market

The patient flow management solutions market is segmented by various factors:
Component: Hardware, Software, Services
Type: Event-Driven Patient Tracking, Real-Time Locating Systems
Product: Integrated, Standalone
Delivery Mode: Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based
End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

North America Leads the Way
North America was the dominant region in the patient flow management solutions market in 2023. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global patient flow management solutions market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-flow-management-solutions-global-market-report

Patient Flow Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Patient Flow Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on patient flow management solutions market size, patient flow management solutions market drivers and trends, patient flow management solutions market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The patient flow management solutions market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

