Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Is Projected To Reach $3.84 Billion by 2028

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient flow management solutions market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising number of hospital admissions. The market size is expected to reach $1.65 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 24.2% from $1.33 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $3.84 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

Rising Hospital Admissions Drive Market Growth

The increasing number of hospital admissions is a major factor propelling the patient flow management solutions market. These solutions optimize patient movement within healthcare facilities, improving efficiency and reducing wait times. For instance, the National Health Service (NHS), a UK-based government department, reported a 4.8% rise in hospital admissions due to smoking in 2022-23 compared to the previous year. As hospital admissions rise, so does the demand for patient flow management solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the patient flow management solutions market, such as McKesson, Cerner, and Epic Systems, are actively developing innovative solutions. A key area of focus is healthcare data capabilities, which allow for improved health equity and patient management.

In November 2022, Google Cloud launched new Healthcare Data Engine (HDE) accelerators to streamline patient flow management and analyze population health metrics. These tools empower healthcare organizations to improve patient flow, connect patients to resources, and leverage social determinants of health data. This translates to better departmental capacity management and optimized patient admissions, transfers, and lengths of stay.

Segments Driving the Market

The patient flow management solutions market is segmented by various factors:

Component: Hardware, Software, Services

Type: Event-Driven Patient Tracking, Real-Time Locating Systems

Product: Integrated, Standalone

Delivery Mode: Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based

End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

North America Leads the Way

North America was the dominant region in the patient flow management solutions market in 2023. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

