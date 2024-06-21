Global Passenger Processing Self-Service Technology Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Passenger Processing Self-Service Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global passenger processing self-service technology market is projected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2023 to $1.20 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.8%. Despite challenges from economic fluctuations and evolving regulations, the market is anticipated to reach $1.98 billion by 2028, driven by the rapid growth of air travel, enhancing efficiency and reducing wait times.

Rapid Growth of Air Travel Propels Market Growth

The rapid growth of air travel is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the passenger processing self-service technology market. This growth is driven by economic development, globalization, advances in aviation technology, and changes in consumer preferences. Passenger processing self-service technology streamlines air travel, allowing passengers to check in, board, and manage the journey independently. For instance, in February 2023, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the number of air passengers carried in 2022 increased by an estimated 47% compared to 2021, while revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) increased by around 70% over the same period. Therefore, the rapid growth of air travel drives the growth of the passenger processing self-service technology market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the passenger processing self-service technology market include Raytheon Collins Corp., RTX Corporation LLC, Fujitsu Corp., NCR Voyix Corporation LLC, Amadeus Corp., Daifuku Inc., IDEMIA Corp., Glory Ltd., BEUMER Group LLC, SITA Inc., TAV Technologies Inc., Access-IS Corp., IER LLC, Materna IPS LLC, DERMALOG Corp., Embross Inc., HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. Corp., Parabit Systems Inc., Atrax LLC, Elenium Automation LLC, Olea Kiosks Inc., CCM Airports Inc.

These companies are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as biometric authentication systems, including facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in March 2023, AeroCloud, a UK-based software company, launched AeroCloud Optic, which leverages computer vision technology to track passengers intelligently, anonymously, and precisely as they traverse an airport.

Segments:

The passenger processing self-service technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Self-service Check-in, Self-service Bag Drop, Automated Border Control, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Applications: Airports, Airlines, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the passenger processing self-service technology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Passenger Processing Self-Service Technology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Passenger Processing Self-Service Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on passenger processing self-service technology market size, passenger processing self-service technology market drivers and trends, passenger processing self-service technology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The passenger processing self-service technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

