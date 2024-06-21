Global No Code Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size Trends, And Competitors

No Code Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The no-code artificial intelligence (AI) platform market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for AI solutions across various industries. No-code AI platforms simplify the development and deployment of AI models and applications, making AI more accessible to users without programming skills.

Market Size and Growth

The market size of the no-code AI platform market is projected to grow from $4.34 billion in 2023 to $5.55 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as skill gap mitigation, rapid prototyping and development, democratization of AI, cost-efficiency, and agile business requirements.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to see exponential growth, reaching $14.69 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 27.6%. This growth will be driven by the adoption of AI in diverse industries, enhanced platform capabilities, vertical-specific solutions, integration with existing systems, and governance and compliance features.

Driver: Better Cybersecurity

The need for better cybersecurity is expected to drive the growth of the no-code AI platform market. No-code AI platforms are increasingly used in cybersecurity to simplify threat detection and response without extensive coding skills, enhancing overall security measures. For example, the Australian Cyber Security Center reported a 13% increase in cybercrime reports in 2022, highlighting the growing need for better cybersecurity measures.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and Google LLC are focusing on integrating SaaS applications to gain a competitive edge in the market. Integration of SaaS applications enhances the automation capabilities of no-code AI platforms, allowing for more efficient workflows and accelerated delivery of AI apps.

Segments

The no code artificial intelligence (ai) platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: No-code AI Platforms, Services

2) By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

4) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the no-code AI platform market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

