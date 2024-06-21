Memorial Cards Ireland Launches New Collection of Memorial Bookmarks and Wallet Memorial Cards
Memorial Cards Ireland unveils a new collection of heartfelt memorial bookmarks and wallet cards, offering cherished keepsakes for remembering loved ones.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorial Cards Ireland, a leading provider of personalized memorial products, is proud to announce the launch of their new collection of Memorial Bookmarks and Wallet Memorial Cards. These new options provide a unique and meaningful way to remember and honor loved ones who have passed away.
The Memorial Bookmarks and Wallet Memorial Cards are designed to be compact and portable, making them perfect for carrying with you wherever you go. The bookmarks feature a beautiful design on one side and can be personalized with a photo and special message on the other. The Wallet Memorial Cards are similar in size to a credit card and can also be customized with a photo and message. Both options are available in a variety of designs and can be laminated for durability.
"We understand the importance of honoring and remembering loved ones who have passed away," said John Smith, CEO of Memorial Cards Ireland. "Our new collection of Memorial Bookmarks and Wallet Memorial Cards provides a tangible way for people to keep the memory of their loved ones close to them at all times."
In addition to the new Memorial Bookmarks and Wallet Memorial Cards, Memorial Cards Ireland also offers Folded Memorial Cards, which are larger in size and can be displayed at a funeral or memorial service. These cards can also be personalized with a photo and message, and are available in a range of designs.
The new collection of Memorial Bookmarks and Wallet Memorial Cards from Memorial Cards Ireland offers a unique and personal way to remember and honor loved ones. With their compact size and customizable options, these products are a meaningful way to keep the memory of a loved one alive. For more information or to order, visit the Memorial Cards Ireland website.
