Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Oppotunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connected drug delivery devices market is projected to grow from $6.02 billion in 2023 to $7.48 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 24.3%. This remarkable growth trajectory is set to continue, with the market expected to reach $17.67 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising patient awareness about adherence to prescribed therapies.

Increasing Importance of Remote Patient Monitoring Drives Market Growth

The increasing importance of remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a significant factor propelling the growth of the connected drug delivery device market. RPM utilizes technology to track patient health and medical data from a distance, enhancing medication adherence and facilitating timely interventions. According to a 2023 survey by Vivalink Inc., there was a 305% increase in clinicians using RPM on patients, from 20% in 2021 to 81%, with 84% planning to expand RPM usage in 2024. This trend underscores the critical role of connected drug delivery devices in providing personalized care management and improving patient outcomes.

Explore comprehensive insights into the connected drug delivery devices market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the connected drug delivery devices market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Medtronic PLC, and Eli Lilly and Company. These companies focus on developing innovative technologies to enhance their market position.

For instance, AptarGroup Inc. launched HeroTracker Sense in February 2022, a digital tool that transforms traditional metered-dose inhalers into smart, connected devices. This innovation supports patient adherence monitoring via the BreatheSmart app, offering features like sensors for analytics and insights to manage respiratory diseases effectively.

Market Segments:

•By Type: Standalone Components And Software, Integrated Devices

•By Technology: Bluetooth, Near-Field Communication (NFC), Other Technologies

•By Administration: Parenteral, Inhalational

•By Application: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes Management, Other Applications

North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the connected drug delivery market in 2023, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies. The report also covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive analysis of regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the connected drug delivery devices market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connected Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected drug delivery devices market size, connected drug delivery devices market drivers and trends, connected drug delivery devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The connected drug delivery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

