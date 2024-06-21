Global Natural Fragrance Market Set to Expand, Expected to Reach $5.23 Billion by 2028

Natural Fragrance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The natural fragrance market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by a shift towards natural products and the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care items. Natural fragrances, derived from plants, fruits, and other natural sources, offer a unique appeal to consumers seeking clean and green beauty solutions.

Market Size and Growth

The market size of natural fragrances is projected to increase from $3.36 billion in 2023 to $3.71 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. In the forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $5.23 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including consumer preference for natural products and the expansion of niche and artisanal brands.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global natural fragrance market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13709&type=smp

Rising Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

The growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is a significant driver of the natural fragrance market. Natural fragrances are commonly used in these products due to their pleasant scents and potential benefits to the skin. With consumers increasingly focused on personal grooming and appearance enhancement, the demand for natural fragrances is expected to continue rising.

Key Players and Trends

Major companies in the natural fragrance market, such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Givaudan SA, are focusing on developing innovative products to meet the growing demand. For example, Natural Sourcing LLC recently launched a line of plant-based fragrance oils derived from natural botanical sources, appealing to consumers seeking eco-friendly options.

Market Segments

The natural fragrance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Essential Oils, Natural Extracts

2) By Source: Flower-Based, Fruit-Based, Spices, Wood, Other Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Conventional Retail, Online Sales, Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Business(B2B) Third Party (TP)

4) By Application: Fine Fragrances, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Household Care, Soap And Detergents, Other Fragrances

Regional Insights

Europe was the largest region in the natural fragrance market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in the natural fragrance market.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global natural fragrance market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-fragrance-global-market-report

Natural Fragrance Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Natural Fragrance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural fragrance market size, natural fragrance market drivers and trends, natural fragrance market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The natural fragrance market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquefied-natural-gas-global-market-report

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/distributed-natural-gas-fueled-generation-global-market-report

Liquefied Natural Gas Compressor Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquefied-natural-gas-compressor-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model