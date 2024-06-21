Global Muscle Wasting Disorders Market Set for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach $26.11 Billion by 2028

Muscle Wasting Disorders Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The term muscle wasting disorders, also known as muscle atrophy or muscle wasting, encompasses a range of conditions characterized by the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength. These disorders can arise from various factors, including disuse, aging, malnutrition, neurodegenerative diseases, and certain medical conditions.

Market Size and Growth

The muscle wasting disorders market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, with a projected increase from $12.91 billion in 2023 to $15.06 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing aging population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in research and development, increased awareness of early diagnosis, and emerging therapeutic approaches.

In the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $26.11 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.8%. This growth will be driven by factors such as regulatory support, patient advocacy initiatives, healthcare infrastructure development, globalization of clinical trials, and personalized medicine approaches. Major trends in the forecast period include the adoption of telemedicine, technological advancements in diagnostics, product innovation, collaborations and partnerships, advancements in therapeutics, research on molecular mechanisms, and biopharmaceutical innovation.

Impact of Sedentary Lifestyle

The rise in adherence to a sedentary lifestyle is expected to fuel the growth of the muscle wasting disorders market. A sedentary lifestyle, characterized by physical inactivity and little to no exercise, can negatively impact muscle function, leading to a decline in muscle strength and endurance. This trend makes it challenging for individuals to maintain muscle mass and function, contributing to muscle wasting disorders. According to the World Health Organization, over 80% of adolescents and 27% of adults did not adhere to recommended physical activity levels in 2022, highlighting the significant impact of sedentary behavior on muscle health.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies operating in the muscle wasting disorders market are focusing on developing innovative products to better serve patients. For example, Sarepta Therapeutics introduced Elevidys, the first gene therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in pediatric patients aged 4 to 5 years old. Elevidys is a recombinant gene therapy designed to deliver a gene that leads to a shortened protein containing selected domains of the dystrophin protein of normal muscle cells.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the muscle wasting disorders market in 2023, driven by factors such as technological advancements, favorable regulatory policies, and high healthcare expenditure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising disposable income, and a growing patient population.

Market Segmentation

The muscle wasting disorders market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Medications, Physical Therapy, Nutritional Therapy, Surgery, Gene Therapy, Other Treatment Types

2) By Disorder Type: Muscular Dystrophy, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Other Disorder Types

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Rehab Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Muscle Wasting Disorders Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Muscle Wasting Disorders Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on muscle wasting disorders market size, muscle wasting disorders market drivers and trends, muscle wasting disorders market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The muscle wasting disorders market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

