Electoral Commission on results of the Municipal By-elections held on 19 June 2024

During the by-elections contested on 19 June 2024 in KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape provinces, the African National Congress retained three (3) seats; while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) won five (5) seats and retained two (2) seats.

On the other hand, the Democratic Alliance (DA) won four (4) seats and retained three (3) seats. Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) won a seat.

The new ANC councillors are:

Dunford Khulekani Msomi, in Ward 01 Umzumbe Municipality – KZN213, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 46,79% of the total votes cast, compared to 66,84% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 46,39%.

Thabiso Felix Ngwazi, in ward 03 Umzumbe Municipality – KZN213, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 47,92% of the total votes cast, compared to 72,19% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 50,86%.

Mzolisi Godfrey Hlongwana, in ward 01 Umzimkhulu Municipality – KZN435, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 60,38% of the total votes cast, compared to 57,99% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 51,31%.

The new IFP councillors are:

Phumzile Qwabe, in Ward 12 Newcastle Municipality – KZN252, KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal with 38,99% of the total votes cast, compared to 79,43% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 45,83%.

Sabelo Zuke, in Ward 09 umzumbe Municipality – KZN213, KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal with 45,35% of the total votes cast, compared to 68,22% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 45,66%.

Sizwile Michael Zuma, in Ward 19 in Umzumbe Municipality – KZN213, KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal with 40,30% of the total votes cast, compared to 56,69% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 48,01%.

Sihle Bhengu, in Ward 10 in Umvoti Municipality – KZN245, KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP won a seat previously held by the Abantu Batho Congress in the 2021 Municipal with 49,68% of the total votes cast, compared to 29,96% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 26,01%.

Lindelani Stuart Ntshangase, in Ward 15 Uphongolo Municipality – KZN215, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat previously it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 53,19% of the total votes cast, compared to 57,92% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 52,38%.

Bonisiwe Cebisile Mvelase, in ward 11 in Nongoma Municipality – KZN265, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 44,74% of the total votes cast, compared to 58,26% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 46,54%.

Mtuseni Emmanuel Ntenga, in Ward 10 in Mthonjaneni Municipality – KZN285, KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal with 57,77% of the total votes cast, compared to 53,65% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 50,28%.

The new DA councillors are:

Muziwensizwa Stanley Ndlovu, in ward 05 in Newcastle Municipality – KZN252, KwaZulu-Natal. The DA won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 30,85% of the total votes cast, compared to 20,54% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 18,69%.

Izabel Sherry, in ward 64 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 97,64% of the total votes cast, compared to 85,10% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 28,38%.

Francois Berry, in ward 105 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 89,06% of the total votes cast, compared to 76,89% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 25,69%.

Susan Iris van der Linde, in ward 113 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 97,96% of the total votes cast, compared to 84,01% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 20.00%.

October Haarvoor, in ward 01 in Beaufort Municipality – WC053, Western Cape. The DA won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 42,02% of the total votes cast, compared to 35,90% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 55,55%.

Georgina Juliana Dumpies, in ward 03 in Beaufort Municipality – WC053, Western Cape. The DA won a seat previously held by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 41,08% of the total votes cast, compared to 42,95% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 55,37%.

Elvico Links, in ward 06 in Beaufort Municipality – WC053, Western Cape. The DA won a seat previously held by the PA in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 37,35% of the total votes cast, compared to 31,40% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 61,19%.

The new MK councillor is:

Sbonelo McDonald Maphumulo, in ward 11 in Umzumbe Municipality – KZN213, KwaZulu-Natal. The MK won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 31,38% of the total votes cast, compared to 57,06% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 56,89%.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

