Gauteng Department of Water and Sanitation urges the public to preserve and conserve water, even though the Integrated Vaal River System is currently in good condition this week.

Recent DWS reports indicate that the Integrated Vaal River System, which supplies water to the province and major industries through 14 dams, has experienced a 0.4% decrease in water levels. Last week's level of 84.9% has dropped to 84.5% this week. However, the system is still deemed to be in good condition despite the decline in water levels.

This week, the water level in Vaal Dam dropped by 1% to 55.5%, compared to 56.5% last week. However, it was recorded at 95.6% during this period last year.

The water level at Grootdraai Dam decreased slightly by 1%, going from 91.4% last week to 90.4% this week. However, compared to the same time last year when it was at 95.1%, the current level is still relatively high.

Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State followed suit and slightly dropped by 0.2% from last week’s 99.3% to 99.1%. This contrasts with last year's water level at the same time, which was slightly highly at 101.2%.

Bloemhof Dam has increased by 0.5%, rising from 90.1% to 90.6%. During the same time last year, it was restful at 111.4%.

This week, the levels of the Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho remained stable, even though Katse Dam had declined from the previous week.

The water level at Katse Dam declined by 0.9%, dipping from 85.5% to 84.6%. In comparison, during the same period last year, it was at 98.6%

There has been an increase in Mohale Dam levels this week, with a rise of 0.1% to reach 101.1% from last week's 101.0%. It is important to note that at this time last year, the dam was at 102.2%.

