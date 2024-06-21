Government hosts Operation Vulindlela Conference, 25 to 26 Jun

The Presidency and the National Treasury, in collaboration with the Southern Africa Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme, invite members of the media to attend the upcoming Operation Vulindlela (OV) Conference: "Building Momentum on Reform: Towards the Next Phase of Operation Vulindlela."

Operation Vulindlela was established in October 2020 as a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural and economic reforms to drive growth and job creation. The conference will bring together leading academics, industry experts, and policymakers to reflect on the impact of economic reforms in OV’s first phase and identify priorities and opportunities for the next phase. Discussions at the conference will focus on South Africa's most urgent economic challenges and explore ways to deepen and broaden the economic reform agenda.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Date: 25 and 26 June 2024

Time: 09:00 – 17:00

Venue: 54 on Bath Hotel, 54 Bath Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Speakers and panelists will include Presidency and National Treasury senior officials, as well as key representatives from the private sector, academia, and civil society. Notable participants include the Deputy Minister of Finance; Business Leadership SA Chief Executive Officer, Ms Busi Mavuso; former Special Economic Adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ms Trudi Makhaya; members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee (PEAC) and various Directors-General from government.

To confirm attendance, kindly RSVP on Media@treasury.gov.za. Only journalists that have RSVPd will be granted access to the venue.

For media inquiries, please contact:

1. Presidency: Media@presidency.gov.za

2. National Treasury: Media@treasury.gov.za.

3. UNU-WIDER: abena.larbiodam@wider.unu.edu

