News Release – DOH Reopens Jack in the Box, Arbyʻs

DOH REOPENS JACK IN THE BOX, ARBY’S

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 19, 2024 24-084

WAIPAHU, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has issued green placards and reopened Jack in the Box #8206 and Arby’s on 94-866 Moloalo Street, June 19, 2024.

During a June 18 inspection, Jack in the Box #8206 (PARS Group, LLC) and Arby’s (S&S Restaurant Service, LLC) were issued red placards and immediately closed for operating without running water. The lack of running water was caused by a water main break in the area.

The Board of Water Supply has since restored water supply to both establishments. The food establishment was advised to continue monitoring water pressure.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/



