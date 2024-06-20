News Release – DOH Reopens Jack in the Box, Arbyʻs
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH REOPENS JACK IN THE BOX, ARBY’S
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 19, 2024 24-084
WAIPAHU, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has issued green placards and reopened Jack in the Box #8206 and Arby’s on 94-866 Moloalo Street, June 19, 2024.
During a June 18 inspection, Jack in the Box #8206 (PARS Group, LLC) and Arby’s (S&S Restaurant Service, LLC) were issued red placards and immediately closed for operating without running water. The lack of running water was caused by a water main break in the area.
The Board of Water Supply has since restored water supply to both establishments. The food establishment was advised to continue monitoring water pressure.
The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/
# # #
Media Contact:
Kristen Wong
Information Specialist
Hawai‘i State Department of Health
808-586-4407