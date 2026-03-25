DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY RETURN TO STANDARD HUNTING RULES FOR HAWAIʻI ISLAND, March 25, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

TEMPORARY RETURN TO STANDARD HUNTING RULES FOR HAWAIʻI ISLAND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 25, 2026

HILO, Hawaiʻi — Hunting rules on Hawaiʻi Island for all hunts will temporarily go back to the standard rules and exhibits currently listed in:

Exhibit 1 of HAR Chapter 13-122 (Game Birds) , and

Exhibit 11 of HAR Chapter 13-123 (Game Mammals) .

The primary hunting opportunities affected during this temporary return include:

Puʻuanahulu Archery Season

Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Archery Season

Spring Turkey Season on Hawaiʻi Island

Hunters are strongly encouraged to purchase their hunting tags in person, noting that the rules expired March 18, 2026 . Please review current regulations carefully and stay informed as the BLNR meeting approaches.

Background

Hunting rules on Hawaiʻi Island related to adaptive management authority for game birds and game mammals are being updated, pending approval from the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR).

Two years ago, the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) approved adaptive management rule change s for Hawaiʻi Island under Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Chapter 13-122 (Game Birds) and Chapter 13-123 (Game Mammals) . These adaptive rules included adjustments to season lengths, bag limits and tag requirements for several hunting areas on Hawaiʻi Island. The rules took effect on March 18, 2024 and were scheduled to expire on March 18, 2026.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has been actively working to extend adaptive management for Hawaiʻi Island and will submit a proposed adaptive management rule change for BLNR consideration.

DOFAW recognizes that this temporary change may be confusing for both the hunting public and enforcement officers. DOFAW is committed to working closely with conservation and enforcement staff during this period to help educate hunters and ensure understanding of the applicable rules.

DOFAW appreciates the patience and cooperation of Hawaiʻi’s hunting community and enforcement partners during this transition period. Officers and members of the public seeking clarification are encouraged to contact DOFAW directly for assistance.

For detailed information on these measures, please visit the DOFAW website or contact the Hilo DOFAW office at 808-974-4221.

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