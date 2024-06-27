Penta Security Won 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in Application Security Category

Penta Security’s WAPPLES won the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Application Security section with its two main features.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security announced it has been named a winner in the Application Security Category of the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor companies and individuals leading the world’s best cybersecurity innovations. Winners are chosen based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and addressing the growing threats of cyberattacks.

The award judges highlighted Penta Security's WAPPLES for two main features. One is its innovative approach to Web Application and API Protection, based on the logic-based detection engine and the other one is AI with machine learning to analyze operation logs for against zero-day attacks.

“In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional – it's essential,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “We are proud to recognize Penta Security for its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats.”

Taejoon Jung, director of the Planning Division at Penta Security, stated, “We are very pleased that our commitment and dedication to protecting the information of customers from cyber threats through the strengthened WAAP functionality of WAPPLES and our technical capabilities have been recognized.”

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 16 consecutive years since 2009, and later dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region by obtaining the largest market share since 2016. Since then, it has gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more visit pentasecurity.com For partnerships email info@pentasecurity.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.