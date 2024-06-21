MTGPEA HOLD TALK WITH PRC AMBASSADOR TO SI

The Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) officials and Ecclesiastical Institutions representative hold talk with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Solomon Islands – H.E Cai Weiming.

The meeting was held at the PRC Embassy on Thursday 20th of June 2024.

In a statement at the meeting Minister for MTGPEA Hon Jamie Lency Vokia acknowledged and thanked PRC for the on-going support rendered to Solomon Islands in multiple areas which has greater impact in Solomon Islands.

He said despite few years of bilateral relation between Solomon Islands and PRC, the support is overwhelming in terms of infrastructure development that has transformed our City Honiara.

Minister also acknowledged PRC for the on-going high-level visits by dignitaries and officials from Solomon Islands to Chine. He highlighted “People to people exchanges have contributed to the strengthening of our diplomatic relations”.

At the meeting Minister further highlighted the mandates of the Ministry and some of the challenges faced by the Ministry in terms of the implementation of its work programmes in the provinces.

Accompanying the officials from the Ministry, representing the ecclesiastical institutions Pr. John Subu General Secretary of Solomon Islands Full Gospel Association (SIGA) also thanked PRC for the continuous support rendered to Solomon Islands.

He highlighted the important roles of churches in Solomon Islands as an important peacebuilding stakeholder and reinforced the cordial working relationship between the government and the churches.

Finally, both parties, express firm commitment to the one-China principle and their readiness to keep closer high-level exchanges with China and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in trade, investment, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and localities to tackle our socio-economic difficulties going forward.

MTGPEA Officials and Church rep with PRC Ambassador to Solomon Islands.

MTGPEA Press