48-years-old father arrested for unlawful wounding in Malaita Province

Police officers at Auki police station have arrested and charged a 48-years-old male person for unlawfully wounding a 27-year-old female at West Kwara’ae, in Malaita Province recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa says, “According to the initial report, the victim had an argument with the suspect’s daughter over ngali nuts.”

PPC Tafoa says, “After the argument, the daughter returned home and informed her father that she had been verbally abused by another woman.”

The father (suspect) went searching for the woman (victim) who had insulted his daughter.

He found her seated in someone else’s kitchen and proceeded to assault her, striking her shoulder with a 24-inch bush knife.

PPC Tafoa says, “The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital with the assistance from community members right after the incident.”

“The suspect was charged for unlawful wounding contrary to section 229 of the Penal Code and is released on bail waiting to appear before Auki Magistrate Court tomorrow (21.06.2024),” says PPC Tafoa.

