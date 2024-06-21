The Pet Supplement Market in North America was Valued at Approximately US$ 1,406.8 Million in 2023 | Astute Analytica
Pet Supplement Market Expected to Experience Robust Growth Over the Next DecadeCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 is poised for significant growth, according to recent market analysis. Valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟒𝟎𝟔.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the market is projected to reach an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟐𝟓𝟖.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This surge is driven by increasing awareness among pet owners about the health benefits of supplements, coupled with the rising trend of pet humanization. As more pet owners seek high-quality products to enhance the well-being of their pets, the demand for supplements designed to support various aspects of pet health, including joint health, digestion, skin, and coat condition, continues to grow.
Industry experts attribute this growth to several factors, including advancements in supplement formulations, increased availability of products through both traditional retail and e-commerce platforms, and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions in pets that necessitate nutritional support.
The pet supplement market's promising trajectory presents lucrative opportunities for existing and new market players. Companies are expected to invest heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products and capture a significant share of this expanding market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
By Pet
Dog
Cat
By Product Category
Hip & joint
Digestive health
Dental care
Anxiety stress
General health / multi-vitamin
Heart & liver
Skin & coat
Allergies / immune support
Urinary tract health
By Product
Chewable Tablets
Soft Gels
Capsules
Powders
Liquids
Others
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By End User
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Online
Company Websites
E-Commerce
Offline
Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Others
By Manufacturing
Inhouse
Contract/Outsource (CDMOs)
By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
The report highlights the key players in the pet supplement market in North America, offering valuable insights through detailed company profiles. These profiles encompass descriptions, business overviews, revenue insights, gross margins, product offerings, recent developments, historical data, and more.
Ark Naturals
AB7 Group
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Evonik Industries AG
Fera Pet Organics
Food Science Corporation
Garmon Corporation
Honest Paws
Kemin Industries, Inc.
KLIFOVET GmbH
LABIANA Group
Manna Pro Products, LLC
Nestlé Purina Petcare
Nordic Naturals
North American Kelp
Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.
NOW Foods
Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
NutraPak USA
Only Natural Pet
PetHonesty
The Aenova group
Vetio
Virbac
Zenwise
Zoetis Inc. (Platinum Performance)
Other Prominent Players
In summary, the pet supplement market in North America Report 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis of the pet supplement market in North America, including market size, segmentation, key players, and growth strategies. It provides valuable insights for businesses to make informed decisions, gain a competitive advantage, and maximize profits.
