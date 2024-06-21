Mary Kay Inc. Presents New Findings on Skin Care Advances and the Use of Computational Tools in Identifying Skin Sensitivity

Dallas--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Mary Kay Inc. , a global leader in skin care innovation, recently revealed the results of two breakthrough research studies: first, an antioxidant treatment that can diminish the visible effects of pollution and aging on human skin; and second, a focus on the applications of computational tools to accurately predict the safety and potential reactions of human skin to various cosmetic ingredients. These findings were shared by Mary Kay scientists at the 2024 Society of Investigative Dermatology (SID) meeting in Dallas, Texas. The company was a silver-level sponsor of the event.

“Mary Kay scientists are at the forefront of skin care research, and we’re pleased to share our latest findings with the broader scientific community,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product & Science at Mary Kay. The ongoing partnership with the Society of Investigative Dermatology underscores Mary Kay’s dedication to advancing skincare science. By maintaining collaborative efforts, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to making significant breakthroughs in the field of dermatology, ultimately providing consumers with safer and more effective skincare solutions.

“Mary Kay's enduring commitment to research and development aligns perfectly with our goals at the Society for Investigative Dermatology," said Dr. Rebecca Minnillo, Chief Program, Communications and Development Officer at SID. "Our sustained partnership enables us to explore new frontiers in dermatological science, bringing us closer to breakthroughs that can transform skin care and treatment options.”

Mary Kay's research into the effects of air pollution on skin, conducted through multiple academic collaborations since 2016, revealed that an antioxidant blend of resveratrol, niacinamide, and oligopeptide-1 protects natural skin surface lipids from oxidative damage caused by particulate matter (PM) and UV radiation, both alone and combined. Additionally, this blend has been found to prevent free radical formation induced by blue light, demonstrating its potential in mitigating the detrimental effects of multiple environmental stressors on the skin.

Furthermore, Mary Kay is leveraging computational toxicology tools to enhance ingredient safety assessment of cosmetic and personal care ingredients. This innovative approach involves the use of advanced computational methods to predict the safety and potential toxicity of ingredients at an early stage, significantly reducing the need for extensive laboratory testing. Virtual screening allows for the early screening of compounds, ensuring only safe ingredients proceed in the development process. This method not only saves time and resources but also aligns with ethical and regulatory standards. By integrating these advanced tools, Mary Kay underscores its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for product development, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy for its consumers.

Mary Kay’s Dr. Gildea also hosted a compelling panel at SID, titled "Insights into the Effects of Pollution on Skin Health: Recent Discoveries & Emerging Perspectives,” comprising experts from varied fields of dermatology and molecular biology. Panelists included Dr. Thomas Haarmann-Stemmann, Group Leader at the Leibniz Research Institute for Environmental Medicine, who discussed the link between increased ambient temperature and skin aging. Dr. Elma Baron, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Case Western Reserve University, emphasized the significance of topical antioxidants in mitigating oxidative stress and improving skin health. Dr. Hong Sun, Assistant Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, delved into molecular changes in skin cells exposed to environmental stressors, demonstrating the efficacy of antioxidant treatments in reversing gene expression changes associated with skin damage induced by UV and pollution exposure.

The sponsorship and findings presented at the 2024 SID meeting represent the latest efforts by Mary Kay to reinforce the brand’s long-standing commitment to advancing research and development in skin health and beauty. With over 1,600 patents for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio, Mary Kay continues to lead the way in skincare innovation.

