AI-powered Virtual Celebrity Ailey Shines at Tech Connect World, the Largest Tech Conference in the US
WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-powered Virtual Celebrity Ailey marked a significant milestone at Tech Connect World 2024, which has connected over 20,000 innovations, by revealing its advanced active learning system powered by an AI virtual human. Tech Connect World 2024 was held in Washington DC from June 17th to 19th, connecting top applied research and early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. For more than 20 years, the event has attracted thousands of attendees annually and featured over a thousand submissions across diverse fields including big data, artificial intelligence, and advanced materials.
This accomplishment highlights Ailey’s impressive versatility not only in entertainment but also in the education and business sectors, positioning its role as a transformative tool with immense potential. During the three-day conference period, AI-powered virtual human Ailey became the main topic highlighting its active prior learning system designed for experimental education. Professor Sung-Hoon Park, a renowned professor from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Soongsil University, showcased an innovative approach using advanced AI algorithms within a metaverse framework to create a dynamic virtual human capable of adaptive learning and interactive teaching.
The presentation highlighted how Aileyverse, the exclusive metaverse space where Ailey lives and interacts with the world, integrates virtual human interactions seamlessly into the educational process. It offers students hands-on experience and real-time feedback through simulated environments and scenarios.
As more industries integrate Ailey’s capabilities, we can expect AI-driven virtual humans to become central to digital experiences, offering more personalized and efficient interactions across various fields. US startups have shown a keen interest in leveraging Ailey’s advanced technologies, highlighting its potential to transform industry practices. The Professor emphasized how Ailey's technology, utilizing visualized AI and advanced emotional intelligence, is set to revolutionize industry adoption and integration with its advanced virtual human interactions.
