Savji Dholakia and Hari Krishna Exports team doing yoga on International Yoga Day 2024 Hari Krishna Exports team gathered to celebrate Yoga Day with enthusiasm, finding peace and wellness through yoga practices. Laughing is crucial for health, and on International Yoga Day 2024, Employees found joy in laughter, enhancing their well-being together. The Mumbai team of Hari Krishna Exports expressed their gratitude to their yoga master by presenting a token of love. Ghanshyam Dholakia with Mumbai team celebrating International Yoga Day 2024.

Nearly 3000 Hari Krishna Group Employees Joins International Yoga Day from Different Parts of the World

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Group, a renowned name in the diamond industry, once again celebrated International Yoga Day with immense enthusiasm and wide participation across its Surat and Mumbai offices, and its different offices worldwide including Botswana, New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai. This year, nearly 3,000 HK Group employees rolled out their yoga mats to join in the global celebration of this ancient Indian practice.

The Surat office had around 2,000 employees who gratefully participated, while the Mumbai office had a turnout of approximately 600 employees, and a few more hundred from other HK Group offices. Participants engaged in various yoga asanas and breathing exercises led by Yoga Master Shailesh lathiya his expert team. The atmosphere was filled with positive energy and a sense of unity.

“I believe in the transformative power of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. By participating in International Yoga Day, we aim to contribute to uniting individuals and promoting a harmonious world through this ancient practice.”, Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Group said.

“My own spiritual journey began in 2005-2006 with a profound experience of Vipassana meditation. Surrounded by the serenity of India, I explored inner peace and self-discovery, which has become a cornerstone of my life. In the depths of meditation, where reflection flourishes, I believe true greatness takes root,” Savji Dholakia continued.

Hari Krishna Group’s dedication to employee wellness is evident in its consistent efforts to promote yoga and meditation. These practices are not only on annual occasions like Yoga Day but are woven into its daily routine, fostering a healthier and more balanced work environment. Hari Krishna Group integrates meditation and mindfulness into its daily operation. Every day, after lunch, its employees participate in Vipassana meditation sessions. During these sessions, all devices are turned off, allowing employees to focus inward and practice mindfulness.

This practice has significantly contributed to the mental, physical, and economic development of HK employees. It is also known to have increased their productivity and their overall sense of being.

“At Hari Krishna Exports, we are serious about fostering a healthy and thriving working environment for all of our employees,” says Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director, who led the Yoga Session in Mumbai.

“Our participation in International Yoga Day solidifies this long-term commitment. Yoga's potential to cultivate inner peace, enhance physical well-being, and promote harmony aligns perfectly with our values. HK is proud to participate in this global movement and contribute to initiatives that celebrate and promote this transformative practice. HK believes that by actively participating, HK can inspire others to explore the benefits of yoga and build a healthier, more peaceful world together.”, he added.

Aside from this well-participated culture of mindfulness and meditation, HK Group, an advocate of holistic well-being, also conducts wellness camps, marathons, blood donation drives, and medical check-ups, among others. HK Group also has a wellness center in the workplace with free services for all its employees. In addition, HK institutionalized the helmet policy and the No Tobacco Policy for all its employees.

“Yoga is the art of breathing, the science of experience, and the journey to inner peace and energy.”, Yoga Advocate Savji Dholakia concluded in his closing speech.

About Hari Krishna Group

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (HK) is a leading diamond supplier with a global presence in 100+ countries. HK is known for its esteemed reputation in the ethical sourcing of natural diamonds and leadership in social work. On top of that, the company is a pioneer contributor to the UN’s Global Goals through its Dholakia Foundation’s initiatives such as massive water conservation and afforestation.