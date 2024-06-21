SCARA Robot Market Projected to Surpass USD 23.91 billion by 2031, Witnessing 10.3 % CAGR Growth | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global SCARA Robot Market size was valued at USD 10.17 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 11.17 billion in 2023 to USD 23.91 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) robots are gaining massive popularity in industrial settings owing to their ability to maximize productivity. Increasing penetration of digitization in the manufacturing sector, advancements in robotic technology, and growing adoption of automation are slated to augment the demand for SCARA robots over the coming years.

High emphasis of organizations on reducing the costs of production and maximizing profitability is slated to create an opportune setting for SCARA robot market players going forward. Rapid industrialization around the world will also play into the hands of SCARA robot manufacturers in the long run. High reliability, accuracy, and speed of SCARA robots is what makes them a desirable asset to have in a manufacturing space. Growing penetration of automation in the logistics industry is also projected to be a major factor boosting SCARA robot sales outlook on a global level. High investments in the procurement and deployment of advanced digital technologies such as SCARA robots are also estimated to help market players in the future.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/scara-robot-market

Launching Unique SCARA Robots Projected to be a Trend for Most Companies Looking to Make a Mark in the Long and Short Term

The following are the key SCARA Robots Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

· In a bid to stay competitive and fulfil the demand for high-precision robots, Epson Robotics announced the launch of a new portfolio of SCARA robots back in June 2022. GX4 and GX8 are capable of performing ultra-high precision tasks at rapid speeds and are also equipped with the Epson GYROPLUS technology.

· In October 2021, Epson Robots, a leading name in the robotics business, launched a new block-based programming for SCARA robots. The Epson RC + Express is a no-code programming language to help programmers with little to no experience in programming. This would resolve the dearth of skilled programmers to program SCARA robots.

· To satisfy the surging use of robotics in the industrial space, ABB announced the expansion of its product range with the launch of its new SCARA robot back in December 2023. IRB 930 was launched in three variants and is capable of transforming pick-and-place and other assembly operations with its expertise.

· Omron, a renowned name in the electrical and electronics business based in Japan, launched the next generation of its SCARA robot range back in March 2021. Payloads of up to 15 kg can be handled by the newly launched i4H series robots.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/scara-robot-market

SCARA robot providers are focusing on simplifying programming languages to provide ease of access and resolve the issue of the absence of skilled professionals to program robots. SCARA robot manufacturers are also focusing on launching new products with the ability to handle heavy payloads to expand their application scope for all payloads. Innovation is projected to be the key factor in augmenting the demand outlook for SCARA robots over the next decade. Companies that wish to make a mark in the short term or establish dominance, in the long run, should invest in R&D to keep innovating and launching new products.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/scara-robot-market

The market is highly opportune as the adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 trend picks up pace on a global level. Advancements in robotics technology are what SCARA robot companies should keep a close eye on if they want to maximize their innovation scope.

Related Report:

Robotics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/