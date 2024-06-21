Innovate AI+Robotics Expo 2025 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technologies in Cebu City

Innovate AI Event Logo Demos at the Innovate AI and Robotics Expo & Conference Keynote Speakers at Innovate AI and Robotics Expo & Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1NEai is thrilled to announce the upcoming Innovate AI+Robotics Expo 2025, set to take place from April 11-13, 2025 in Cebu City, Philippines. This premier event is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees from around the globe, making it a must-attend for anyone involved in the AI and robotics industries.

Innovate AI & Robotics Conference Highlights:

Industry Leading Speakers: Gain insights from renowned industry visionaries who are at the forefront of AI and robotics innovation.

Hands-On Workshops: Participate in practical sessions covering a range of topics from deep learning to robotics prototyping.

Innovative Showcase: Explore the exhibition booths and discover the latest breakthroughs in AI and robotics, presented by leading innovators.

Live Demos: Experience cutting-edge technology firsthand through live demos, showcasing the latest advancements in AI and robotics.

Panel Discussions: Participate in our hands-on workshops where you can learn from experts and gain practical skills in AI and robotics.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with professionals, innovators, and peers to foster collaboration and business growth.

Ticket Information: Early bird tickets are now available, offering a 30% savings. Secure your spot today to ensure you don't miss out on this transformative event. Early bird pricing ends on June 30, 2024. Tickets are available at https://expo.1neai.com

Booth Spaces: Exhibit your innovations to a global audience. Booth spaces are selling fast, so act now to reserve your place at the forefront of technology.

VIP Experience: Upgrade to a VIP pass for exclusive access to networking events, VIP dinners, and premium seating at all keynote sessions.

Join us at the Innovate AI+Robotics Expo 2025 and be part of an event that’s shaping the future of technology.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit expo.1neai.com.

About 1NEai:

1NEai is a pioneering force in the AI and robotics sectors, dedicated to advancing technology and fostering innovation through our cutting-edge products and world-class events. Our mission is to empower businesses and individuals by providing them with the tools and insights they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. See more about 1NEai here