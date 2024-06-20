NHS delivers 4 million spring covid vaccines

Over 4 million people have now received their spring covid booster from the NHS just 10 weeks after bookings officially opened as part of the latest vaccination campaign.



Around 7 million people are eligible for a spring covid jab this year, including those aged 75 and over, those with a weakened immune system and older adult care home residents, and the latest stats published today show 4,042,920 vaccines have been delivered by the NHS.

The vaccine offer formally opened to everyone outside of a care home on 22 April, but NHS staff have been going into older adult care homes since 15 April, with nearly two thirds of care home residents having received their protection.

With just one week left of this year’s spring covid vaccine programme, the NHS is urging all eligible people who haven’t yet had their top-up to come forward and get protected before 30 June 2024.

NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening Steve Russell said: “It is fantastic that 10 weeks since the launch of the spring covid vaccination campaign, over 4 million people have already come forward to receive their vital protection, with NHS staff also having vaccinated nearly two thirds of care home residents.

“Covid-19 can still be dangerous for those most vulnerable, so it is vital people come forward for a top up jab if eligible – the NHS is making it easier than ever to get vaccinated with the new joint booking option, and you can still book in through the NHS App, by calling 119, or by visiting the NHS website where there is a list of walk-in sites across the country that you can go to without an appointment”.

For the first time, joint bookings can be made for those who use the online booking system or NHS 119 to get their jab. By selecting a joint booking, two eligible people aged 18 and over can get the covid-19 vaccine in the same location at the same time, making it easier than ever to get protected.

Depending on the vaccination site, those who have booked a joint appointment may be vaccinated at the same time or may have back-to-back vaccination slots.

Statistics from the UK Health Security Agency on last year’s spring covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were up to 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital with covid-19 for 3 to 4 months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

More details on people eligible for covid-19 vaccines and how to book a jab are available at nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine.