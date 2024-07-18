Submit Release
Rejuvenate RX Medspa Introduces Award-Winning Aerolase Laser Treatments

Rejuvenate RX Medspa is proud to introduce the award-winning Aerolase laser to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services.

SEWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rejuvenate RX Medspa is proud to introduce the award-winning Aerolase laser to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. Recognized as the Best Laser in 2024 by the Dermascope Aesthetician Choice Awards, the Aerolase laser is set to revolutionize skincare treatments this summer.

The Power of Aerolase

One of the standout features of the Aerolase laser is its versatility and safety, particularly during the summer months. Unlike many other laser treatments that require avoiding sun exposure, Aerolase is safe to use even under the summer sun, ensuring clients can maintain their skincare routine without interruption.

Acne Bootcamp

Rejuvenate RX Medspa's Acne Bootcamp combines the efficacy of the Aerolase laser with Face Reality Skin Care products for a powerful acne-fighting regimen. This program is designed to help both teenagers out of school for the summer and adults struggling with stubborn acne achieve clear, healthy skin.

Permanent Hair Removal

Say goodbye to the hassle of shaving with Aerolase laser hair removal. This treatment offers a permanent solution to unwanted hair, allowing clients to enjoy smooth, hair-free skin without the daily upkeep.

Comprehensive Treatment Pairing

The Aerolase laser complements a wide range of services offered at Rejuvenate RX Medspa, including:

- TOXIN INJECTIONS: Achieve a more youthful appearance and reduce fine lines.

- FILLERS: Restore volume and enhance facial contours
.
- CHEMICAL PEELS: Improve skin texture and tone
.
- FACIALS: Maintain healthy, glowing skin.

- MICRONEEDLING: Stimulate collagen production for smoother skin.

This synergy ensures that clients receive the best possible care tailored to their individual needs.

Ideal for Melanin-Rich Skin

Aerolase Neolite has been ranked as the top expert-approved laser treatment for melanin-rich skin, providing effective results while minimizing the risk of hyperpigmentation and other common issues associated with laser treatments on darker skin tones.

No Downtime Required

One of the most appealing aspects of the Aerolase laser is its no-downtime nature. Clients can undergo treatments and immediately return to their daily activities without the need for recovery time.

---

For more information about the Aerolase laser and to schedule a consultation, please visit rejuvenaterxmedspa.com or call (856) 545-8959.

About Rejuvenate RX Medspa

Rejuvenate RX Medspa is a premier medical spa of advanced aesthetic treatments and skincare solutions. Our mission is to help clients achieve their beauty goals through personalized care, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to excellence.

Brandi Wilson
Rejuvenate RX Medspa
+1 856-545-8959
info@rejuvenaterxmedspa.com
