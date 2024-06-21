VAILO Adelaide 500 delivers another record result

Release date: 21/06/24

The 2023 VAILO Adelaide 500 has delivered a record $61.6 million benefit to the South Australian economy, building upon the gains delivered in the race’s return in 2022.

The $61.6 million economic benefit was 18.8 per cent higher than 2022, and 59 per cent higher than the race in 2020.

The total number of visitor nights increased to 121,631 from 96,671 at the 2022 event, a 25.8 per cent increase.

2020 2022 2023 Economic impact $38.61 million $51.85 million $61.6 million 4-day attendance 206,350 258,200 260,700 Jobs supported 354 425 527

An estimated 260,700 attended the 2023 event from 23 to 26 November, with almost 20 per cent of event attendees from interstate and overseas.

There were 527 full time equivalent jobs created, which was an increase of 102 on the 2022 event.

The 2023 event benefited from major drawcards both on and off track, including Robbie Williams headlining the post-race concert on Sunday night, the Kindig Custom Car Show, and a freestyle BMX event.

The VAILO Adelaide 500 was brought back by the Malinauskas Labor Government after it was cancelled by the former Liberal Government.

For the second year in succession, the event was awarded the Supercars Fan Choice Award – Best Event 2023, at the annual Supercars awards ceremony.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 event from 14 to 17 November, with attractions including the Fox Australian Supercross, NAPA Speedway and concerts featuring Crowded House and Cold Chisel.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

In the two years since we’ve brought it back, the VAILO Adelaide 500 has gone from strength to strength.

There’s no question the presence of Robbie Williams helped deliver a truly special event in 2023, that saw increasing numbers of visitors coming into our state and spending record amounts of money in our economy.

The investments we made in improving the crowd experience with additional shade delivered significant dividends.

We look forward to yet another outstanding event in 2024.