Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,271 in the last 365 days.

Silent Breach Unveils Industry-First Loyalty Program for Enhanced Cybersecurity Support

Silent Breach, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is announcing the launch of its industry-first loyalty program.

NEW YORK CITY, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silent Breach, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is announcing the launch of its industry-first loyalty program. As one of the first loyalty programs in the cybersecurity industry, it aims to set new standards for client engagement and service excellence.

“We are proud to introduce the Silent Breach Loyalty Program, designed to reward valued clients for their continued trust and partnership,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in the cybersecurity industry over the last decade. The modern enterprise now requires premium support, dynamic coverage, and context-specific solutions. Accordingly, we’ve designed our new loyalty program to not only deepen our client relationships, but also to best align our expertise to optimize your cybersecurity strategy and provide exceptional value.”

Key Benefits of the Silent Breach Loyalty Program:

• Exclusive Discounts: Enjoy special pricing on our suite of cybersecurity services without any blackout dates or fine print.
• Expanded Retesting: Achieve maximum protection with additional retesting opportunities included free of charge.
• Complimentary Services: Access curated services at zero cost, including attack surface reports, cloud security audits and threat intelligence briefs.
• Priority Scheduling: Gain priority in our service scheduling, including last-minute requests.
• On-Site Meetings and Workshops: In-person consultations, debriefs and workshops at the location of your choice.
• 24/7 Support: Receive around-the-clock assistance from our dedicated team of cybersecurity experts.

To learn more about award-winning security services visit: https://silentbreach.com/Services.php

For further inquiries or to enroll in the program, please contact us at: https://silentbreach.com/Contact.php

About Silent Breach
Silent Breach is a global cybersecurity firm specializing in digital asset protection. With a team of seasoned experts and a commitment to innovation, Silent Breach helps organizations worldwide mitigate cyber risks and safeguard their digital assets against evolving threats.

Daniel Rhodes
Silent Breach
+1 727-497-7941
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Silent Breach Unveils Industry-First Loyalty Program for Enhanced Cybersecurity Support

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more