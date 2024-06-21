CSSI Officers culminate EMDP Training.

Five Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Senior Officers has successfully culminate two weeks training in Early Management Development Program (EMDP) from 20 – 30 May 2024 at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy (QCSA) in Queensland, Australia.

The Early Management Development Program (EMDP) is specifically targeted at staff that has front line managerial and/or supervisory responsibilities.

EMDP Participant Mr Thompson Pada said, the aim of this program is to provide officers with a developmental program that will increase the depth of knowledge and understanding of the services and functions of the correctional industry, introduce and develop concepts of human resource management in a human services environment, develop an understanding of supervisory/managerial responsibilities in the efficient and ethical use of department and government resources, and provide the opportunity to apply and evaluate the application of this knowledge and understanding to the correctional workplace.

He adds, we are optimistic to be offered the opportunity to engage in this program and upon successful completion of this EMDP and associated assessment requirements, will qualify us to be awarded the Diploma of Correctional Administration qualification.

“This program is inclusive of both CSSI and QCS officers in terms of program attendance and participation, and is provided to senior officers from both agencies of similar ranks and workplace responsibilities”, says Pada.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau remind his staff, that you need to be aware of your significant time commitment is required to meet the elements of the qualification and embrace this once in a generation opportunity to transform the business of Correctional Service.

“You must value the golden opportunity invested to us by the Government and People of Australia”.

Commissioner Forau acknowledge the Australian Government for their ongoing funding support provided to support this important human resources professional development and having confidence to CSSI.

CSSI staff have the opportunity and accessibility to attend further Trainings in QCS after a Memorandum of Understanding between CSSI and QCS in relation to a Twinning Partnership for Delivery of Training Programs to Staff, been endorsed early last year 2023 by the Minister for Correctional Services Queensland and the Minister of Police, National Security & Correctional Services.

Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) and as such operates within the principles and standards of the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA).

CSSI Press