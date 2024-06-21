World Blood Donor Day Marked

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), Solomon Islands Red Cross Association, Health Partners and Volunteer Blood Donors on 17th June celebrated the World Donor Day at the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

This year’s World Blood Donor Day’s theme is: “20 Years of Celebrating giving: Thank you, Blood Donors!”.

Speaking at the celebrations, Solomon Islands Red Cross Society, President Mr. John Sumana said blood donation plays a fundamentally crucial role in healthcare, benefiting those who have health conditions that requires blood or its components for survival.

“Without it, healthcare wouldn’t be complete in that, blood also serves as an integral part of recovery for patients”, said Mr. Sumana.

He said the Solomon Islands Red Cross in particular has been supporting the Ministry of Health in this life-saving program for more than two decades now. This is as part of its humanitarian services as an auxiliary to the national government.

“Carrying out Voluntary Blood Donation has its own challenges, however, we are thankful to the great support rendered to the National Society by various great partners including our Foreign Embassy offices in country, companies and most importantly volunteer blood donors. Without these great and passionate partners, our work wouldn’t be able to have impact on the lives of our ordinary citizen”, said Mr. Sumana.

Mr. Alfred Dofai, National Medical Laboratory Director, said voluntary blood donation plays a crucial part in every healthcare systems, in many countries, unfortunately, the demand still continues to be above the supply.

He revealed for Solomon Islands, the need for blood transfusion annually is 14,000 and this is 2% of the total population [WHO]. However, in 2023 the National Referral Hospital can only meet 4,500 of the total demand.

He stated this is a continuous challenge and one which the Ministry of Health, Red Cross and partners will have to work closely together to be able to address.

He explained low blood donation results in low blood supply available for transfusion whenever it is needed, and is further putting the lives of vulnerable people at risk.

“The MHMS, with support from Solomon Islands Red Cross Society in particular continues to do awareness and recruitment of voluntary blood donors in the local communities while the Ministry of Health provides support with technical advice and actual blood transfusion work. By having individuals from the public coming forward in good numbers to voluntarily donate, blood supply can reach adequate level to be able to meet the demand of our patients at the NRH.

“The same also applies to Provincial Hospitals. The Ministry of Health and Solomon Islands Red Cross Society are prioritizing voluntary blood donation over Wantok donation as it creates an avenue where there is safe blood transfusion and that there is long term sufficiency in blood supply to cater for needs of patients. Moreover, it reduces the chances for unsafe blood transfusion and low supply that could meet the demand for blood. In addition, while we do not discourage Wantok donation, we continue to emphasis volunteer blood donation from the public”, said Mr. Dofai.

He then sincerely appreciate partners including communities, schools, businesses, government institutions and foreign embassies in the country who have and continue to give support to this very important life-saving program.

“Indeed, without your kind-hearts, many of our people would not have been able to receive treatment or recover from their illnesses. You helped in ensuring our sick people are given another chance to live. Your actions in donating blood to save our patients at the NRH speaks of the selfless kindness you have for the people of this country. Thank you so much to all of you!

“In saying that, the Ministry of Health Medical Services and the Red Cross hope that our fruitful partnership will continue to grow and become much stronger in our work to serve humanity by saving lives through the support we render to the voluntary non-remunerated blood donation program”, said Mr. Dofai.

Meanwhile, he said under the MHMS National Health Strategic Plan (NHSP) Strategic Objective .1. which is “Better Governance”, the plan calls for the review and modernization of health laws including Policies and Guidelines to safeguard practices and procedures in the health sector which includes blood donation and blood transfusion.

He further explained the Medical Laboratory Corporate Plan, the department wishes to increase the number of blood centers from one at NRH to additional two at Kiluúfi and Gizo to meet the demands for blood transfusion.

“These as can be seen are strategic initiatives the national government through the Ministry of Health, will be embarking on to make sure there is improvement and efficiency in the blood transfusion service, a crucial aspect of our health services to our people”, said Mr. Dofai.

Ends///….

Guests and officials seated at the World Blood Donors Day celebrations.

National Medical Laboratory Director Alfred Dafai sharing the keynote address at the event.

One of the Blood Donors representative (centre) receiving certificate of appreciation from the National Medical Laboratory Director Mr. Dofai and Solomon Red Cross President Mr. Sumana

Red Cross Volunteers performing a skit at the celebrations (a Dr checking the pregnant mother who needs blood before going to surgery)

Solomon Islands Red Cross Society President Mr. John Sumana speaking at the event

The pregnant mother was given blood to during the surgery.