Hi-Ya Will Commence Business in Australia Soon

Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2024 Hi-Ya today officially announced the start of its operation in Sydney and Australia

“Save the environment” initiatives are being embraced by governments everywhere, with the ambitious goal of furthering the country’s re-use, share and re-cycle agenda while meeting the society’s increased demands without much expenses.

With the growing trend of exchanges as an environmentally friendly alternative to buying, Hi-Ya sees great potential in the sector, namely with hobbyists, DIYs and sports enthusiasts.

Australia has always been a pioneer in similar initiatives,” said Mr. Ramsay Banna, Director, Ha-Ya Exchange. “The recent budget emphasis on environmentally friendly initiatives is a catalyst for growth in the field, and that is exactly what Ha-Ya exchange is here to do,” Ramsay Banna added that he is very positive and confident that his company will contribute to the process.

Ramsay Banna also talked about the opportunities available to his company, saying that they envisage a strong intake in Australia and beyond. The company is also a proponent of Open Market and Exchange Market and plans to work with other organizations with similar mindset.

“With the sharing and exchanging industry growing exponentially with companies such as Uber, Airb&b and Home Exchange, we are extending the space to tools, equipment, machinery and sporting equipment.” Mr. Banna added. “We will ensure smooth transition for its users by offering tried and tested trading methods.”

Hi-Ya exchange will employ the most effective methods to become a true partner to end users and organizations alike.

Hi-Ya exchange will be looking to expand their network of partners in all areas where it will benefit their users, partners and the community at large.

About Hi-Ya Exchange

Hi-Ya Exchange will aim to be leading tools and equipment exchange and swap platform servicing people in Australia and beyond.

It will offer a way for everyone to engage in their hobbies with less spending and in a responsible way by reducing landfill waste.

Hi-Ya Exchange is therefore committed to contributing to the protection of the environment, mainly through responsible reuse of equipment and reduction of landfill waste.

