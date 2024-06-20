Demolition of Fire Damage Structure at Temple Court Apartments

Published on June 17, 2024

The City of Miami will demolish the Temple Court Apartment building located at 431 NW 3 ST, which was partially destroyed by fire and poses an imminent risk of collapse. The building has sustained severe damage, with the upper floors of the two wings currently supporting debris from the collapsed roof. These floors have also been exposed to the weight of recent rainfall, exacerbating the already dangerous condition.

Additionally, the interior and exterior walls of the uppermost floors have lost the structural support of the roof, leaving them in a precarious state. Significant wind could cause these walls to collapse, creating a severe safety hazard. Due to these structural safety concerns, access to the building is strictly prohibited, and retrieval of personal items is not allowed.

Demolition efforts are scheduled to begin tomorrow, June 18, 2024, at 7 am. For the safety of all individuals, members of the press are advised to gather inside Lumus Park, alongside the fenced area at NW 3rd Street. Access to the demolition site will be strictly prohibited.

The City of Miami is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents and visitors. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this critical operation.