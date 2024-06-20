Governor Carney’s Statement on the Passage of the FY25 Budget and One-Time Supplemental

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the following statement on the passage of Senate Bill 325 and Senate Bill 326:

“This budget continues our investments in Delaware’s public schools, workforce, and environment, while doing so responsibly and sustainably. We are continuing to raise salaries for teachers, provide more resources for students who need our help the most, and address rising health care costs, while setting aside reserves to protect Delaware taxpayers well into the future. I want to thank the members of the General Assembly and Joint Finance Committee, particularly chairs Senator Trey Paradee and Representative Kim Williams, for their leadership, partnership, and hard work.”