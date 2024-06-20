Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,727 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Stabbing

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects in a stabbing in Northwest.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the suspects assaulted the victim in the 1500 block of 20th Street, Northwest. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim several times. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/S8dOJWVuxs4

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24093333

You just read:

MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Stabbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more