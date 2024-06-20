MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects in a stabbing in Northwest.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the suspects assaulted the victim in the 1500 block of 20th Street, Northwest. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim several times. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/S8dOJWVuxs4

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24093333