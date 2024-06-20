MPD Searching for Suspects in Armed Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for two suspects involved in a Northwest armed robbery.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at approximately 10:43 a.m., in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, two suspects approached the victim at an ATM with a handgun, while demanding money. The victim refused the commands and the suspects fled in a stolen blue Hyundai. The Hyundai was recovered.

Detectives are also searching for a black Kia Optima, similar to the one pictured below, with Florida license plate 61BTJS in connection to this robbery and the robbery listed below. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the images below:

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 3:15 a.m., three people were walking in the 1100 block of S Street, Northwest, when four suspects jumped out of the Optima and demanded the victims’ property at gunpoint. The victims complied, and the suspects got back into the vehicle and fled. CCN: 24093154

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.