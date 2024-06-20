MPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 9:50 p.m., a man was driving a Toyota southbound on 6th Street, NW and approaching New York Avenue, NW with a green light. At that time, a 67-year-old male pedestrian was walking across New York Avenue in the east crosswalk on 6th Street, NW in accordance with the walk signal. As the Toyota turned left onto New York Avenue, the pickup struck the pedestrian and knocked him to the ground.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries where he died a few hours later on June 20, 2024.

The pedestrian has been identified as 67-year-old Fuyao Wang, of Northwest.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

CCN: 24093588