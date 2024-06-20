Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,725 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 9:50 p.m., a man was driving a Toyota southbound on 6th Street, NW and approaching New York Avenue, NW with a green light. At that time, a 67-year-old male pedestrian was walking across New York Avenue in the east crosswalk on 6th Street, NW in accordance with the walk signal. As the Toyota turned left onto New York Avenue, the pickup struck the pedestrian and knocked him to the ground.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries where he died a few hours later on June 20, 2024.

The pedestrian has been identified as 67-year-old Fuyao Wang, of Northwest.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

CCN: 24093588

You just read:

MPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more