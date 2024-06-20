The Good Life Abroad Officially Launches First Senior Nomad Program in Europe
This travel program, specifically designed for people aged 55 and older who aspire to live abroad, launched to rave reviews and was awarded by Fast Company.
I feel like I am in my home away from home, with people just like me, having the time of my life, and it feels great.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Life Abroad has proudly announced the successful launch of its innovative senior nomad program, with members already completing enriching experiences in both Florence, Italy and Lisbon, Portugal. This groundbreaking initiative is specifically designed for travelers aged 55 and older who aspire to live abroad, as part of a vibrant community of like-minded people.
— Sharon G.
In April, the first cohort of The Good Life Abroad embarked on their journey in the enchanting city of Florence, followed by another cohort beginning their adventure in the captivating city of Lisbon in May. Participants were accommodated in upscale apartments within walking distance of each other, ensuring a close-knit community atmosphere. Each group benefited from the dedicated support of a local Community Manager and engaged in a variety of activities organized by The Good Life Abroad throughout their month-long stay.
The program has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with members rating their experience an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. Sharon Grandinette, a participant from the Florence cohort, shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I feel like I am in my home away from home, with people just like me, having the time of my life, and it feels great.”
Andrew Motiwalla, the founder of the company, described his inspiration for the program: “The Good Life Abroad was built on the pillars of healthy aging: meaningful relationships, physical fitness, and mental stimulation. We believe these are the elements of living a truly good life.”
The program offers an unparalleled opportunity for retired travelers to immerse themselves in the local culture and lifestyle of iconic European cities, going beyond the typical tourist experience. By living like locals, members gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the destination, creating lasting memories and connections.
This first-of-its-kind program is more than just an extended vacation; it is a lifestyle choice for those seeking adventure, community, and personal growth in their retirement. The Good Life Abroad is committed to providing exceptional experiences that enrich the lives of its members, empowering them to realize their dream of international living.
