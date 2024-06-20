Sen. Crowe, Reps. Hill & Holsclaw, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Elizabethton-Carter Co. Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Rusty Crowe, State Rep. Timothy Hill, State Rep. John Holsclaw, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced two Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants totaling $6,200 for the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library today. The funding will support digital literacy instructors and solar charging stations to enhance services for the library’s patrons.

“These grant funds will enhance training and improve access to a wealth of knowledge for citizens,” said Sen. Crowe. “The Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library is an invaluable resource, and these funds will enable it to continue meeting immediate, emerging, and long-term needs in our community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“The Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library is a vital asset to our community and its success,” said Rep. Hill and Rep. Holsclaw in a joint statement. “Through the upgrades provided by this grant, more residents will have access to important technological resources that can enrich their lives. We congratulate the library on receiving these funds and look forward to the positive results this investment will have.”

This grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Crowe, Rep. Hill, and Rep. Holsclaw for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library’s efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.