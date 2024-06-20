Sen. Crowe, Rep. Alexander, Rep. Hicks, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Washington County Libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Rusty Crowe, State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, State Rep. Tim Hicks, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced two Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants totaling $11,198 for libraries in Washington County.

Specifically, the Johnson City Public Library will receive $6,858 to help cover the cost of internal internet connections. A $4,340 grant will support digital literacy instructors and the addition of Wi-Fi hotspots at the Washington County Library.

“Digital literacy and technological upgrades at our local libraries will improve productivity and the overall quality of life for residents in Washington County,” said Sen. Crowe. “This grant award provides additional resources to help our libraries meet the growing demands within our community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“These grants represent a significant investment in the future of our community,” said Rep. Alexander and Rep. Hicks in a joint statement. “We congratulate the libraries on receiving this funding and look forward to the positive results these additional resources and training will have.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Crowe, Rep. Alexander, and Rep. Hicks for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the communities these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.