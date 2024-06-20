Job Title: Legal Advisor of the Governing Bodies

Unit: Office of the Director-General

Type of contract: Individual Engagement Contract

Total Contract Amount: approximately EUR 400 per day based on experience

Term: Up to 20 working days from 01/09/2024 to 31/12/2025)

Closing date: 21-JUL-2024 (11:59 PM CEST Time)

General description of the role

The role of the Legal Advisor to the Governing Bodies of ICCROM is to provide legal service to the Governing Bodies and their subsidiary committees by providing legal opinions, studies, and advice on the interpretation of the Basic Texts and on the interpretation and drafting of rules of international public law, including Council and General Assembly resolutions and amendments to the Statutes, when solicited.

Key Deliverables and Tasks

The Legal Advisor of the Governing Bodies of ICCROM will work under the overall guidance and supervision of the Chair of the Council. The post is online-based, and a few missions are required to ICCROM HQ in Rome, Italy. Within delegated authority, the Legal Advisor of the Governing Bodies will be responsible for the following duties:

Provide advice and legal counsel to ICCROM's Governing Bodies and their subsidiary committee on all legal matters, including constitutional, procedural and technical legal matters. Assist in person on procedural and technical legal matters during ICCROM's Governing Bodies' official meetings, particularly the Council meeting and the General Assembly. Prepare drafts, reports and written legal advice as required. Carry out research, studies, and benchmarking as required by the Governing Bodies and their subsidiary committee. Perform other duties as assigned consistent with the consultant's background and experience and the needs of the organization.

Required qualifications:

1. Work experience

a. Advanced university degree (Master's degree or equivalent) in international law.

2. Work experience

a. Minimum 5 years of relevant professional legal experience, including legal analysis, research, and writing, within an intergovernmental organization, of which preferably 2 years acquired at the international level.

b. Demonstrated experience in providing legal advice and drafting legal opinions in public international law, particularly on the law of international organizations and/or the rules of procedure of international bodies.

3. Skills and knowledge

a. Familiarity with the work and general functioning of the UN system and knowledge of the UN common system's regulatory framework.

b. Proven experience in advising senior officials on legal matters in an intergovernmental organization.

4. Languages

a. Confirmed experience in legal drafting in both English and French. The knowledge of any other language is an added advantage.

Selection and Recruitment Process

Send completed applications in English no later than 21-JUL-2024 to: Human Resources ICCROM: human.resources@iccrom.org

Please state the position title (Legal Advisor to the Governing Bodies) in the subject, and include the following documents in PDF format:

Motivation letter

Updated CV in English

Applications missing any of the above elements will not be considered. No modifications can be made to the application submitted. All applications will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.

Please note that only selected candidates will be contacted within two weeks after the deadline, and candidates in the final selection step will be subject to reference checks based on the information provided.

The evaluation of candidates is based on the criteria in the vacancy notice and may include tests and/or assessments, as well as a competency-based interview.

ICCROM recalls that paramount consideration in appointing staff members shall be the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, technical competence and integrity. ICCROM applies a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of harassment. ICCROM is committed to achieving and sustaining equitable and diverse geographical distribution and gender parity among its staff members in all categories and at all grades. Furthermore, ICCROM is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality and culture.