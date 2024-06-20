CED announces Accessing Financial Services Seminar

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED) is pleased to announce its one-day seminar on Accessing Financial Services.

The seminar is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 23 July, 10: 00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the CED Conference Room. It is the second in a series of seminars being held in collaboration with the OAS Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) project, which seeks to enhance the capabilities of women entrepreneurs in the OECS to use and benefit from the digital economy to build sustainable livelihoods, and to which CED is the National Focal Point.

The Accessing Financial Services seminar will provide entrepreneurs with insights into financial management and a grasp of vital tools and techniques for financial mastery, along with the ability to discern funding requirements. It is geared at enhancing participants’ skills for accessing finance, including business planning and pitching.

The one-day session will help hone their abilities to analyze and interpret profit and loss statements to make strategic decisions and formulate effective pricing strategies that balance competitiveness and profitability. It would also help participants to develop comprehensive budgets that align with their business goals.

CED is inviting local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity to be part of this seminar.

Registration is now open for this seminar and interested persons can contact the CED at 451-2235/6 or register at: https://bit.ly/3VnrQIa.