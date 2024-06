Next date: Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Join us for a multi-agency boating safety symposium where we will provide important boating information and interactive workshops related to boating safety.

This information session will highlight necessary check lists, mandatory boating equipment, marine rules of the road and laws, as well as first aid. It will include CPR demonstrations, live fire extinguisher props, radio communications, and many more interactive activities for everyone.

When

Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Location

Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, 33133, View Map